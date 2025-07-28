Bend conference on the state of rural journalism and its future

Penny Muse Abernathy is an author and researcher at Northwestern and the University of North Carolina. She joins the Exchange with Heidi Wright, President of the Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism. The focus of the conversation is on the state of rural journalism: the challenges and what is required to ensure a sustainable future for an industry in crisis. Both guests will be speaking at the upcoming Oregon Rural Journalism Conference, scheduled for Aug 14 at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.