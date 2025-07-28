© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
The Jefferson Exchange

Bend conference on the state of rural journalism and its future

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 28, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Central Oregon Community College
Sisters Country
Central Oregon Community College

Penny Muse Abernathy is an author and researcher at Northwestern and the University of North Carolina. She joins the Exchange with Heidi Wright, President of the Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism. The focus of the conversation is on the state of rural journalism: the challenges and what is required to ensure a sustainable future for an industry in crisis. Both guests will be speaking at the upcoming Oregon Rural Journalism Conference, scheduled for Aug 14 at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay