© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9AM | Trump administration faces lawsuit over Crater Lake newt

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 23, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Crater Lake in Southern Oregon
Vince Patton
/
OPB
Crater Lake in Southern Oregon

The Center for Biological Diversity is suing the Trump administration for delaying critically needed Endangered Species Act protections for the Crater Lake newt. The newts live only in Oregon’s Crater Lake, and their population has crashed to as few as 13 animals in recent years because of the introduction of signal crayfish and warming lake temperatures from climate change.

Chelsea Stewart-Fusek, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, joins the Exchange to discuss the issue.

“Crater Lake newts are on the brink of extinction and if the government waits any longer to protect them it’ll be really tough for these imperiled amphibians to recover,” said Chelsea Stewart-Fusek, an endangered species attorney at the Center. “These tiny newts are part of what makes Crater Lake so special to Oregonians and the hundreds of thousands of people who visit every year.”

The Crater Lake "mazama newt" is an endangered species.
National Park Service
The Crater Lake "mazama newt" is an endangered species.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay