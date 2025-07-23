Thurs 9:40 | Firefighters host town BBQ in Butte Falls on five-year anniversary of Obenchain Wildfire

Five years ago regional fire crews were focused on Almeda, so for the first four days, Butte Falls' loggers and truckers and timber fallers fought the Obenchain Fire.

Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team.

2025 is the five-year anniversary of the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires that devastated much of Jackson County. This year, Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue will honor first responders and community resilience at the Butte Falls Firemen's BBQ on Saturday, August 9 from 11am to 3pm at the town square in Butte Falls.

Joining the Exchange is Jeff Gorman, Butte Falls Fire Chief.

Butte Falls Volunteer Fire Department Butte Falls Fire Chief Jeff Gorman.

Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue A man exits a vehicle during the Obenchain wildfire near Butte Falls in 2020.

Butte Falls is a small, resilient community deep in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest. On Saturday, August 9, the town will celebrate the anniversary of the Obenchain Fire at the 2025 annual Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue BBQ. The Butte Falls volunteer fire crew will be grilling.