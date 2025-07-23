Thurs 9:40 | Firefighters host town BBQ in Butte Falls on five-year anniversary of Obenchain Wildfire

© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Firefighters host town BBQ in Butte Falls on five-year anniversary of Obenchain Wildfire

Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 23, 2025
A man is seen approaching the Obenchain wildfire near Butte Falls in 2020.
Butte Falls Volunteer Fire Department
A man is seen approaching the Obenchain wildfire near Butte Falls in 2020.

Five years ago regional fire crews were focused on Almeda, so for the first four days, Butte Falls' loggers and truckers and timber fallers fought the Obenchain Fire.

Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team.
Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue
Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue Team.

2025 is the five-year anniversary of the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires that devastated much of Jackson County. This year, Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue will honor first responders and community resilience at the Butte Falls Firemen's BBQ on Saturday, August 9 from 11am to 3pm at the town square in Butte Falls.

Joining the Exchange is Jeff Gorman, Butte Falls Fire Chief.

Butte Falls Fire Chief Jeff Gorman.
Butte Falls Volunteer Fire Department
Butte Falls Fire Chief Jeff Gorman.

As the Almeda Fire raged in Talent and Phoenix, the South Obenchain Fire raced towards the Town of Butte Falls and Shady Cove. Regional fire crews were focused on Almeda, so for the first four days, Butte Falls' loggers and truckers and timber fallers fought the Obenchain Fire.

A man exits a vehicle during the Obenchain wildfire near Butte Falls in 2020.
Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue
A man exits a vehicle during the Obenchain wildfire near Butte Falls in 2020.

Butte Falls is a small, resilient community deep in the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest. On Saturday, August 9, the town will celebrate the anniversary of the Obenchain Fire at the 2025 annual Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue BBQ. The Butte Falls volunteer fire crew will be grilling.

Butte Falls Volunteer Fire and Rescue

