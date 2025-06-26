© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Ashland High School Culinary Arts Program: inspiring students; teaching real world skills

By William Smith
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT

Host Will Smith speaks with Ashland High School's Culinary Director, Maryetta Jacques, and two of her students, Riya Madrone and Cameron Kukuk.

The popular arts culinary program teaches students real-world kitchen techniques and provides a solid foundation in transferable skills that will serve them in any career they choose. Beyond food safety, preparation, knife skills, and kitchen organization, they also learn about teamwork, creativity, and adaptability in a cooperative environment.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
William Smith
See stories by William Smith