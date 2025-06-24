© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | June is amateur radio month in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:36 AM PDT
The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day event is on June 28-29.
ARRL
The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day event is on June 28-29.

Every June, more than 31,000 amateur radio "ham" operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to local communities and the nation.

The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day event, on June 28-29, combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills all in a single event.

ARRL Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio. This year, it is June 28-29th.

ABOUT
Founded in 1914 by Hiram Percy Maxim as The American Radio Relay League, ARRL is a noncommercial organization that numbers within our ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs in the United States. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
