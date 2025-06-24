Weds 9:25 | June is amateur radio month in Oregon

Every June, more than 31,000 amateur radio "ham" operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill and service to local communities and the nation.

The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) Field Day event, on June 28-29, combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills all in a single event.

ARRL Field Day has been an annual event since 1933, and remains the most popular event in ham radio. This year, it is June 28-29th.

Founded in 1914 by Hiram Percy Maxim as The American Radio Relay League, ARRL is a noncommercial organization that numbers within our ranks the vast majority of active radio amateurs in the United States. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union.