Fri 9:25 | Checking in with Joey's Hot Sauce

The driving force behind Joey's Hot Sauce, owner and CEO Joey Repice is a popular figure on the local food scene. His hot sauces are one of the Valley's favorite home grown food products.

On this episode of Savor, host Will Smith speaks with Joey about his brand's origin story and his evolving product-line. They also discuss the trials and tribulations of scaling production to reach new markets and a growing customer-base.

Joey Repice Joey Repice and family.

Joey's favorite recipe

Spicy Schiacciata di Patate:

This super easy and delicious Italian recipe translates to "flattened or pressed potatoes" and it is a type of flatbread. And if you use gluten free flour—it makes for the best tasting gluten-free flatbread ever, according to Joey.

Ingredients (for a 12 x 10 inch pan)

- 2 cups sweet potato

- 1 1/3 cups water

- 1 1/2 cups organic all purpose flour (We opted for Gluten Free)

- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

- 1 tsp salt

- 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

- Your favorite Joey's Hot Sauce flavor

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400° F.

Grate the sweet potatoes and add them to a large bowl with all the other ingredients (except for the parmesan & olive oil).

Mix well and pour onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Make sure to create an even layer of dough.

Sprinkle the parmesan on top and drizzle with olive oil.

Cook for 25-30 minutes.

Cut into rectangles and top with your favorite flavor of Joey's Hot Sauce.

Enjoy!