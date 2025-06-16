© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Vandalized 'Say Their Names' T-shirt memorial to be replaced with permanent plaque

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 17, 2025 at 3:27 AM PDT
Cassie Preskenis (left) and Jess Freedman at the Ashland Railroad Park replacing shirts removed by vandals.
Bob Palermini, www.palermini.com
/
Ashland.news
Cassie Preskenis (left) and Jess Freedman at the Ashland Railroad Park replacing shirts removed by vandals.

Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne and Emily Simon Emeritus Chair of Ashland's Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee join the Exchange to discuss the upcoming ceremony to replace the "Say Their Names" memorial in the Railroad District with a permanent plaque, honoring playwright Lorraine Hansberry and commemorating Black lives lost due to racial injustice, which organizers hope will become a lasting cultural landmark in Ashland.

The current t-shirt memorial contains the names of dozens of Black Americans whose lives were taken due to racial violence. Since the t-shirts were first introduced five years ago, vandals have continually damaged the memorial. Now, organizers have introduced a permanent solution.

The new plaque—featuring original artwork by Micah BlackLight and bronze casting by local sculptor Jack Langford—will be permanently installed to inspire reflection and stimulate dialogue.

We'll discuss the challenges of the past and present represented by this memorial with Gina and Emily, and ask about their hopes for the future.

Ceremony details:

Sunday, June 22, 2025
2 p.m.
Railroad Park, Ashland, OR (near the Golden Spike sculpture)

Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green with Emily Simon, Emeritus Chair of the Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee for the City of Ashland, Oregon. Photo at the JPR studio on June 17, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green with Emily Simon, Emeritus Chair of the Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee for the City of Ashland, Oregon. Photo at the JPR studio on June 17, 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
