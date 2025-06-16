Vandalized 'Say Their Names' T-shirt memorial to be replaced with permanent plaque

Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne and Emily Simon Emeritus Chair of Ashland's Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee join the Exchange to discuss the upcoming ceremony to replace the "Say Their Names" memorial in the Railroad District with a permanent plaque, honoring playwright Lorraine Hansberry and commemorating Black lives lost due to racial injustice, which organizers hope will become a lasting cultural landmark in Ashland.

The current t-shirt memorial contains the names of dozens of Black Americans whose lives were taken due to racial violence. Since the t-shirts were first introduced five years ago, vandals have continually damaged the memorial. Now, organizers have introduced a permanent solution.

The new plaque—featuring original artwork by Micah BlackLight and bronze casting by local sculptor Jack Langford—will be permanently installed to inspire reflection and stimulate dialogue.

We'll discuss the challenges of the past and present represented by this memorial with Gina and Emily, and ask about their hopes for the future.

Ceremony details:

Sunday, June 22, 2025

2 p.m.

Railroad Park, Ashland, OR (near the Golden Spike sculpture)