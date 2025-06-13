© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Harvard researchers offer evidence-based pathways to equitable work environments

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Siri Chilazi is a senior researcher at the Women and Public Policy Program at Harvard Kennedy School and co-author of "Make Work Fair: Data-Driven Design For Real Results."

Siri Chilazi joins the Exchange. She’s a senior researcher at the Women and Public Policy Program at Harvard Kennedy School. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a masters from Harvard Kennedy School and a BA in chemistry and physics from Harvard College. Siri collaborates with a wide range of organizations around the world and her work frequently appears in major media outlets. Her life’s work is to advance gender equality in the workplace.

Siri Chilazi is also a co-author with Iris Bohnet of the new book, “Make Work Fair: Data-Driven Design for Real Results.”

The co-authors write, “...our book will offer you an evidence-based blueprint for how to serve as an agent for meaningful structural change without making it your fulltime job.”

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange.
