Harvard researchers offer evidence-based pathways to equitable work environments

Siri Chilazi joins the Exchange. She’s a senior researcher at the Women and Public Policy Program at Harvard Kennedy School. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a masters from Harvard Kennedy School and a BA in chemistry and physics from Harvard College. Siri collaborates with a wide range of organizations around the world and her work frequently appears in major media outlets. Her life’s work is to advance gender equality in the workplace.

Siri Chilazi is also a co-author with Iris Bohnet of the new book, “Make Work Fair: Data-Driven Design for Real Results.”

The co-authors write, “...our book will offer you an evidence-based blueprint for how to serve as an agent for meaningful structural change without making it your fulltime job.”