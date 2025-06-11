Hey, animal lovers ... mice and rats need love too

Christina Donati joins the Exchange. She's a strong advocate for small animals, specifically rats. She's worked in animal rescue for 35, starting with birds. She's focused on small animals for the past four years and is a founding member of Oregon Small Animal Resources.

Oregon Small Animal Resources seeks to educate and keep as many animals in their homes as possible. The organization also provides resources ranging from basic information to lending materials and equipment to providing food and shelter. The organization's primary focus is on rabbits, rats, hamsters, mice, gerbils, guinea pigs & chinchillas.