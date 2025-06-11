© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Hey, animal lovers ... mice and rats need love too

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:56 AM PDT
Oregon Small Animal Resources

Christina Donati joins the Exchange. She's a strong advocate for small animals, specifically rats. She's worked in animal rescue for 35, starting with birds. She's focused on small animals for the past four years and is a founding member of Oregon Small Animal Resources.

Oregon Small Animal Resources seeks to educate and keep as many animals in their homes as possible. The organization also provides resources ranging from basic information to lending materials and equipment to providing food and shelter. The organization's primary focus is on rabbits, rats, hamsters, mice, gerbils, guinea pigs & chinchillas.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay