Weds 9:40 | Oregon bees need us ... and we need them

David Kollen from the Xerces Society joins the Exchange. Also joining the conversation is Sharon Schmidt, President of Cascade Girl.

About Cascade Girl

Educating People about Food System Pollinators of the Cascades and Their Impact on Planetary Survival through Science, Culture and the Arts

About Xerces Society

The Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation is an international nonprofit organization that protects the natural world through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats. As a science-based organization, we both conduct our own research and rely upon the most up-to-date information to guide our conservation work. Our key program areas are: pollinator conservation, endangered species conservation, and reducing pesticide use and impacts.