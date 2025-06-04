© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Scientists improve AI's ability to identify wildlife species in trail cam images

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 4, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
The OSU study used bighorn sheep as an example species but the AI training described in the paper is widely applicable, scientists say.
Oregon State University
Oregon State University scientists are using artificial intelligence as a tool to quickly sift through thousands of images from motion-sensory cameras that capture wildlife in their native habitat. As Ai becomes more accurate through the training, it increases efficiency by reducing the time required by researchers to identify wildlife species captured by the cameras stationed in the wild.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the project is Owen S. Okuley, an undergraduate researcher with the Epps Population Genetics Lab at Oregon State University.

The research, led by Owen Okuley, an undergraduate student under Aiello’s mentorship in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences, was published in Ecological Informatics. The study used bighorn sheep as an example species but the AI training described in the paper is widely applicable, the scientists say.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
