Scientists improve AI's ability to identify wildlife species in trail cam images

Oregon State University scientists are using artificial intelligence as a tool to quickly sift through thousands of images from motion-sensory cameras that capture wildlife in their native habitat. As Ai becomes more accurate through the training, it increases efficiency by reducing the time required by researchers to identify wildlife species captured by the cameras stationed in the wild.

Joining the Exchange to discuss the project is Owen S. Okuley, an undergraduate researcher with the Epps Population Genetics Lab at Oregon State University.

The research, led by Owen Okuley, an undergraduate student under Aiello’s mentorship in the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences, was published in Ecological Informatics. The study used bighorn sheep as an example species but the AI training described in the paper is widely applicable, the scientists say.