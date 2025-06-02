© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

EASA: For young people struggling with psychosis

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
EASA Community

The Early Assessment and Support Alliance (EASA) is a network of programs and individuals across Oregon who are focused on providing rapid identification, support, assessment and treatment for teenagers and young adults who are experiencing the early signs of psychosis. EASA is designed as a transitional program, with the goal of providing the education and resources the person needs to be successful in the long-term. Most individuals participate in EASA for about two years, although that time frame varies.

Joining the Exchange is Melinda Gale, a retired educator and administrator with Portland Public Schools, and an EASA parent. Also joining the conversation is Christie Taylor, a Young Adult Services Coordinator with the Oregon Health Authority.

According to Oregon Health Authority, EASA serves young adults 12-25 experiencing symptoms consistent with early or initial onset psychosis. With the addition of federal dollars, all Oregon counties are funded to provide EASA and are developing teams, and 96% of Oregonians have access to an established team. Find EASA sites for your county in Oregon.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay