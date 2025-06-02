EASA: For young people struggling with psychosis

The Early Assessment and Support Alliance (EASA) is a network of programs and individuals across Oregon who are focused on providing rapid identification, support, assessment and treatment for teenagers and young adults who are experiencing the early signs of psychosis. EASA is designed as a transitional program, with the goal of providing the education and resources the person needs to be successful in the long-term. Most individuals participate in EASA for about two years, although that time frame varies.

Joining the Exchange is Melinda Gale, a retired educator and administrator with Portland Public Schools, and an EASA parent. Also joining the conversation is Christie Taylor, a Young Adult Services Coordinator with the Oregon Health Authority.

According to Oregon Health Authority, EASA serves young adults 12-25 experiencing symptoms consistent with early or initial onset psychosis. With the addition of federal dollars, all Oregon counties are funded to provide EASA and are developing teams, and 96% of Oregonians have access to an established team. Find EASA sites for your county in Oregon.