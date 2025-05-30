The challenges of teen depression—no easy fixes, but there is a way forward

Dr. Meredith Gansner is a physician at Boston Children’s Hospital and Instructor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. She is also the author of the new book, “Teen Depression Gone Viral: Why Kids Are More Vulnerable Than Ever & How You Can Protect Your Child’s Health and Happiness.”

Dr. Gansner joins the Exchange to shed a spotlight on the difficult and sensitive issue of teen depression and suicide.

Through the thoughtful and caring lens and her new book, parents gain an easy-to-understand resource guide that addresses in plain language many of the challenges facing both parents and teens dealing with depression. She offers a way forward, at times, step-by-step. There are no easy fixes, but there is a pathway back to good mental health. Dr. Gansner leads us along that path, explaining the nuances, distinctions and solutions that can be confusing to understand without such a valued resource.