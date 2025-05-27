© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Salmon just want to spawn; can we let them?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:03 PM PDT
A problematic culvert is pictured along a wildlife trail creek.
Rogue River Watershed Council
A problematic culvert is pictured along a wildlife trail creek.

The Rogue River Basin is home to some of the largest salmon spawning populations in Oregon, but hundreds of manmade barriers throughout its watersheds in southern Oregon impede threatened Coho from accessing the habitat they need to thrive. The Rogue River Watershed Council (RRWC) is on the front lines of addressing critical habitat issues, and three of their projects approaching implementation embody their commitment to eliminate threats to threatened species while balancing ecological needs and community interests.

Joining the Exchange is Beth Boos, the Community Engagement Manager at the Rogue River Watershed Council and John Speece, the Project Manager.

John Speece is a native Oregonian with 18 years of experience in natural resources project management, monitoring, and riparian restoration to the Rogue. His work in southern Oregon focuses on ecological restoration, fish passage improvement, and monitoring projects throughout the watershed.

Beth Boos has a background in environmental education and engagement. She has worked across the state of Oregon, including doing wetland ecology research in the eastern part of the state. Beth holds a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries & Water Resources from the University of Wisconsin (Stevens Point) and a Master of Science in Renewable Natural Resources from Louisiana State University.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
