Author highlights the 'fun' in fungi and spring mushrooms in southern Oregon

Dr. Mike Amaranthus joins the Exchange to shed light on the dark world of spring mushrooms in southern Oregon. Dr. Mike is an adjunct associate professor at Oregon State University and President of MycoAnalytics LLC, the world's largest producer of mycorrhizal fungal products.

Dr. Mike Amaranthus is the author of "Fry, Thrive or Die: A Fun Pocket Guide to Fifty Common, Delicious, Hallucinogenic, Medicinal, and Poisonous Mushrooms in the Western United States."

EVENT

Dr. Mike has a scheduled talk at the Northwest Nature Shop in Ashland on May 14 at 7pm.