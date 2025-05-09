© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
How Trump's executive orders, funding cuts, firings, 'skinny budget' impact Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
President Donald Trump holds up an executive order commuting sentences for people convicted of Jan. 6 offenses in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington.

Senator Jeff Merkley joined the Exchange for an interview recorded on May 8 to discuss the litany of White House executive orders, funding cuts to federal and state programs, firing of federal employees, Trump's new 'skinny budget' and the impact this has on Oregonians. Merkley also addressed the effort he's leading in Congress to counter the Trump administration's reduction in federal employees without consent of Congress.

Mike Green
Natalie Golay
