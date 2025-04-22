The state of recovery high schools in Oregon for teens with substance abuse problems

The Oregon legislature created a plan for more recovery high schools in 2023. It was designed for teens with substance use disorder. But, Governor Tina Kotek’s recent proposed budget cuts curtailed what was promised.

Sandy Stack with the Southern Oregon Education Service District has been working to create a recovery high school in Jackson County.

JPR’s Jane Vaughan recently spoke with Stack about her work, the need for more recovery high schools, and what might happen to the project now.