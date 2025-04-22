© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

The state of recovery high schools in Oregon for teens with substance abuse problems

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:52 AM PDT
Harmony Academy, in Lake Oswego, is touted as the first recovery high school in Oregon.
KATU
Harmony Academy, in Lake Oswego, is touted as the first recovery high school in Oregon.

The Oregon legislature created a plan for more recovery high schools in 2023. It was designed for teens with substance use disorder. But, Governor Tina Kotek’s recent proposed budget cuts curtailed what was promised.

Sandy Stack with the Southern Oregon Education Service District has been working to create a recovery high school in Jackson County.

JPR’s Jane Vaughan recently spoke with Stack about her work, the need for more recovery high schools, and what might happen to the project now.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay