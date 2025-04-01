Weds 9 AM | Medford School District's Champion will finish and pursue other opportunities

Medford School District Superintendent Bret Champion submitted his resignation, which becomes active on June 30.

Bret Champion joins the Exchange to discuss his career, his leadership at the Medford Public School District, why he's leaving, and his future plans.

Champion will finish the school year under a cloud of controversy at the school board level. Champion announced his resignation on Feb 21 and published it on social media. He has also been open to interviews with local media. A large outpouring of public support followed in the wake of Champion's unexpected resignation.

According to the Rogue Valley Times:

Champion noted that he's leaving because a “loud contingency,” had continued to shift attention to “adult-centered issues.”

“Something needs to change, and I’m willing to be that change,” Champion said. “I’ve decided that the best way to refocus on students is to step aside.”