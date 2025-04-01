© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Medford School District Superintendent Champion leaving in June and pursuing other opportunities

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT
Still photo from resignation video published by Medford Public Schools Superintendent Bret Champion.
Bret Champion via KOBI TV NBC5
Still photo from resignation video published by Medford Public Schools Superintendent Bret Champion.

Medford School District Superintendent Bret Champion submitted his resignation, which becomes active on June 30.

Bret Champion joins the Exchange to discuss his career, his leadership at the Medford Public School District, why he's leaving, and his future plans.

Champion will finish the school year under a cloud of controversy at the school board level. Champion announced his resignation on Feb 21. The Medford School District published it on its Facebook page. Dr. Champion has also been open to interviews with local media. A large outpouring of public support followed in the wake of Champion's unexpected resignation.

According to the Rogue Valley Times:
Champion noted that he's leaving because a “loud contingency,” had continued to shift attention to “adult-centered issues.”

“Something needs to change, and I’m willing to be that change,” Champion said. “I’ve decided that the best way to refocus on students is to step aside.”

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
