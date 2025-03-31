Tues 9 AM | Public Radio Oral History Project names Bull as Lead Interviewer

Brian Bull is a reporter, producer and interim News Director at KLCC in Eugene, Oregon. He was recently appointed as Lead Interviewer and consultant for The Public Radio Oral History Project. Brian Bull joins the Exchange to dicuss the project and his role.

“The recent deaths of Jim Russell and Wally Smith underscore the urgent need for oral history interviews to begin,” said Project Director Ken Mills. “Brian’s inquisitive mind and solid reporting and interview skills are essential to getting started."

The project intends to interview forty (40) of the living pioneers and builders of the public radio system in America during the next year. The effort is now in an interim phase. Four oral history interviews will be conducted this winter.

Once the interviews are completed the audio files will be housed at the University of Maryland Libraries, the repository for the project. Nevada Public Radio in Las Vegas is the fiduciary and fiscal agent for The Public Radio Oral History Project.

Project Director Ken Mills says the project is currently seeking financial support from CPB and private donors.

