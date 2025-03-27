Wind project; homeless lawsuit; cannabis tax; another Shasta County clerk resigns

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Fountain Wind Project in Shasta County deemed ‘not necessary’ in state assessment

Grants Pass must wait for judge's decision in homelessness lawsuit

Humboldt extends deadline for farmers to pay cannabis tax. County says it’s the last time

Second Shasta County elections clerk in a row steps down within a year