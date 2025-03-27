© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Wind project; homeless lawsuit; cannabis tax; another Shasta County clerk resigns

By JPR News Team
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:47 AM PDT

The JPR news team gathers for a roundtable discussion of the top news stories they've been working on this week. Top stories include:

Fountain Wind Project in Shasta County deemed ‘not necessary’ in state assessment

Grants Pass must wait for judge's decision in homelessness lawsuit

Humboldt extends deadline for farmers to pay cannabis tax. County says it’s the last time

Second Shasta County elections clerk in a row steps down within a year

Wind energyShasta County
JPR News Team
News reporting team for Jefferson Public Radio.
