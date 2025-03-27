Fountain Wind Project in Shasta County deemed ‘not necessary’ in state assessment

Shasta County has strongly opposed the Fountain Wind Project, a proposed wind farm of up to 48 turbines in the central part of the county.

The developer has sought approval from the California Energy Commission to bypass county laws that prevent the project’s construction. The Opt-In Certification Program , created by the State Assembly in 2022, is designed to streamline the certifications of green energy projects. Fountain Wind is the first wind farm project seeking approval through that program.

CEC staff cited wildfire risk, impacts to tribal lands and visual disruptions as reasons for not recommending the project.

“This project’s benefits are not sufficient to impose the multiple significant burdens that would be the true cost of this project, especially in light of a reasonable alternative that also meets the objectives of the project,” the assessment said.

The reasonable alternative proposed by CEC staff would be a battery storage project instead of a wind farm. Battery storage is also a critical green energy need in the state, storing extra power and releasing it when needed.

Shasta County Spokesperson David Maung said the CEC staff cited the same concerns that led the county to oppose the project.

“So it’s encouraging to see that we’re not crazy over here,” he said. “The same reasons that we’ve seen have been validated by the CEC staff.”

The county has been running a campaign to build public opposition to the project. Maung said this assessment shows it’s been working.

Wildfire risk includes both the risk of fires starting at the wind turbines or along transmission lines. The 600-foot-tall turbines would also restrict the ability of firefighters to drop fire retardant using helicopters and planes.

“Smoke and terrain would be a large impediment to using aerial assets near wind turbines,” according to a transcript of a meeting between CEC staff and CAL FIRE officials in 2023. “CAL FIRE indicated that based on the project layout, there are a few areas within the project boundaries that aerial resources could be used.”

The project developers, Spain-based energy company Repsol Renewables, said it would invest in wildfire prevention, including shaded fuel breaks along access roads and a 2.5-acre area cleared around each turbine.

The California Energy Commission will have the final say on whether or not to approve the project. The Commission’s next meeting is on April 10.