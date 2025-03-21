© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Alzheimer's awareness: the warning signs of memory loss and dementia

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 21, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT

The primary concerns about growing old used to be about mobility and sight and hearing. These remain, but keeping our minds intact as we age has zoomed up the list, as dementia affects more of the population. June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, a chance to face the fears and learn more about how to cope with memory loss. Right at Home in Medford is in the business of helping older people stay in their own homes, by linking them with in-home caregivers and assistants. Brooke Fredericks is the owner of the Medford franchise, and gives us some guidance on the warning signs of dementia and how to respond to them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Natalie Golay is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Mike Green hosts the show.
