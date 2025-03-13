Fri 9:40| Healthy meals without the fuss - local service delivers high-quality, home-cooked meals
Host Will Smith visits with Courtney Gavilanes owner of Kind Cuisine, a local meal prep and delivery service that prioritizes locally sourced and organic ingredients whenever possible.
Gavilanes discusses her approach to food, identifying its nurturing and community-building aspects as key motivators. She discusses her love of different cuisines and the cultural influences that inform her weekly menu options.