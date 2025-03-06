Ashland High School Culinary Arts Program: inspiring students; teaching real world skills

Host Will Smith speaks with Ashland High School's Culinary Director, Maryetta Jacques, and two of her students, Riya Madrone and Cameron Kukuk.

The popular arts culinary program teaches students real-world kitchen techniques and provides a solid foundation in transferable skills that will serve them in any career they choose. Beyond food safety, preparation, knife skills, and kitchen organization, they also learn about teamwork, creativity, and adaptability in a cooperative environment.