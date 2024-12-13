© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | AMPLIFY addresses dearth of much-needed school psychologists across Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 13, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST
Dr. Elena Diamond and Dr. Jennifer Twyford are leaders of Project AMPLIFY through the Graduate School of Education and Counseling at Lewis & Clark College.
Dr. Elena Diamond and Dr. Jennifer Twyford are leaders of Project AMPLIFY through the Graduate School of Education and Counseling at Lewis & Clark College.

Lewis & Clark College received a $1.1M grant from the Department of Education to support Project AMPLIFY.

The funds will support efforts to address mental health workforce shortages in Oregon schools.

Elena Diamond, School Psychology Program Director joins the Exchange along with Jennifer Twyford, Associate Professor of School Psychology and Assessment Coordinator.

Project AMPLIFY (Advancing Multilingual Practices and Learning with Inclusion for Youth) addresses a pressing and at times deadly mental health crisis faced by Oregon students, schools, families, and communities.

National studies report that 1 in 6 youth between the ages of 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year, and half of all lifetime mental illness is presented by age 14.

In the last decade, there has been a 40% increase in mental, emotional, developmental, and behavioral disorders, and suicidal behaviors in high school students. School psychologists are on the frontlines of this mental health crisis and are often the only access young people have to mental health care.

But Oregon has a shortage of school psychologists, who undergo advanced training and must meet state licensing requirements that provide them with specialized skills that school counselors or other school staff do not have. Oregon schools are particularly in need of school psychologists who are multilingual and who have cultural competency to support the ethnic, racial, linguistic, and cultural diversity in our schools.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
