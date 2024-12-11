© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:25 | How to be Bearwise

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be Bearwise. A big part of it is removing access to any kind of food at your home so that you don't attract bears, i.e. removing bird feeders, not leaving out full trash cans, or directly feeding bears.

Chris Shelton is the Asst. District Wildlife Biologist for the Rogue District. He joins the Exchange to discuss how people can be bear-safe (the main way is removing temptations and food so that bears don't approach homes and people) and why it's important. (When bears associate humans with food, they lose their fear, which is unsafe for both humans and bears).

