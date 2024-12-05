"Follow me into Auschwitz...."

Felicia Lubliner's son Irving Lubliner shares his mother's drive to bear witness. He's collected her writings into a book, "Only Hope: A Survivor's Stories of the Holocaust;" an audiobook narrated by Christine Williams; and now a stage play starring Williams and directed by Liisa Ivary. Irv says the title refers to the force that kept his mother going, and to his own hope that her testament "will inspire others to stand up against bigotry, reject dehumanization, and embrace the rich diversity of the people around us."