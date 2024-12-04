© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
The Jefferson Exchange

Yurok Tribe cares for condors as a sacred privilege

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The Yurok Tribe's Yurok Condor Restoration Program (YCRP), announces its partners in the reintroduction and management of California condors (Gymnogyps californianus), which is one of the Yurok Tribe’s flagship conservation projects.

The tribe has partnered with the National Park Service, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Northern California Condor Restoration Program (NCCRP).

The collaborative effort to restore condors to Yurok Ancestral Territory and the Pacific Northwest endeavors to reestablish an apex scavenger that has been absent for more than a century, restore the balance and biodiversity that existed prior to Euro-American colonization of the region, and promote a thriving ecology for the benefit of wildlife and humans.

Tiana Williams-Claussen, the Yurok Tribe's Wildlife Department Director, joins the Exchange to offer updates on the progress, particularly in light of recent lead poison found in condors that threaten to set back the efforts of the Yurok and partners.

YUROK WEBSITE The Yurok Tribe is one of many indigenous cultures that considers condors sacred. California condors, or prey-go-neesh in Yurok, have been spiritually tied to the Yurok Hlkelonah — the cultural and ecological landscape — since the beginning of the world. Condors feature prominently in the Tribe’s origin narrative, and its feathers and songs are foundational components of Yurok World Renewal ceremonies.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay