Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

$900K in grants to be allocated to more than 100 Oregon farmers and ranchers

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published December 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The Oregon Community Food Systems Network (OCFSN) has just launched Round Two of the Farmer & Rancher Disaster Resilience Grant Program. It will help Oregon’s small farms to be more resilient to climate disasters.

In 2024, Round One of this Grant Program awarded $1.6 million to 114 small farms and ranches across Oregon.

In Round Two, $900,000 is available for grants to farmer and rancher applicants who were not awarded in Round One or who have not previously applied.

John Bellville joins the Exchange to offer insight. He serves as District Manager for the Illinois Soil and Water Conservation District. Farmer and Rancher Disaster Resilience Grant Program.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
