$900K in grants to be allocated to more than 100 Oregon farmers and ranchers

The Oregon Community Food Systems Network (OCFSN) has just launched Round Two of the Farmer & Rancher Disaster Resilience Grant Program. It will help Oregon’s small farms to be more resilient to climate disasters.

In 2024, Round One of this Grant Program awarded $1.6 million to 114 small farms and ranches across Oregon.

In Round Two, $900,000 is available for grants to farmer and rancher applicants who were not awarded in Round One or who have not previously applied.

John Bellville joins the Exchange to offer insight. He serves as District Manager for the Illinois Soil and Water Conservation District. Farmer and Rancher Disaster Resilience Grant Program.

