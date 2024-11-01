Mon 9 AM | One drug: average 300 silent deaths per day in America

"Fentanyl Nation: Toxic Politics and America's Failed War on Drugs" exposes the underbelly of America's complicit institutions of power, wealth and influence in a manufactured drug war on American citizens.

Author Ryan Hampton reveals in well-resourced detail the history of fentanyl's impact, which continues to cause an average of 300 deaths per day across the nation. He chronicles his own history of fentanyl abuse and offers insight into the roles that law enforcement play, along with doctors, journalists and elected officials, in the ongoing tragic saga that still rages across America as a deadly endemic plague. He concludes with a list of specific actions to address the tragic ongoing saga of fentanyl in America.