Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | One drug: average 300 silent deaths per day in America

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Ryan Hampton

"Fentanyl Nation: Toxic Politics and America's Failed War on Drugs" exposes the underbelly of America's complicit institutions of power, wealth and influence in a manufactured drug war on American citizens.

Author Ryan Hampton reveals in well-resourced detail the history of fentanyl's impact, which continues to cause an average of 300 deaths per day across the nation. He chronicles his own history of fentanyl abuse and offers insight into the roles that law enforcement play, along with doctors, journalists and elected officials, in the ongoing tragic saga that still rages across America as a deadly endemic plague. He concludes with a list of specific actions to address the tragic ongoing saga of fentanyl in America.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
