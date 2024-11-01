© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Oregon's most quoted political analyst set to retire

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published November 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Pacific University

Dr. Jim Moore is a professor at Pacific University and Director of Political Outreach at the Tom McCall Center for Civic Engagement. He earned his doctorate in political science at Northwestern University in 1995 and has been one of the most quoted political analysts in Oregon in the 21st century. He plans to retire this year.

He joins the Exchange to share his perspective on the current state of political affairs in Oregon and across the nation.

