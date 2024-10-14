Tues 9 AM | Klamath Sheriff election nears for an office mired in controversy

In November, Klamath County voters will have a choice for their new sheriff between Klamath County Patrol Sergeant Shane Mitchell and Brian Bryson, an operations captain at the sheriff's department. Shane is an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes.

The Klamath Sheriff's Department has been a source of regional controversy around retiring Sheriff Chris Kaber, who was involved in a long fight with county commissioners over ethics and the management of his two sons, who also work at the department. A complaint filed with the state Government Ethics Commission was dismissed after a nearly year-long investigation.

JPR reporter Roman Battaglia joins the Exchange with more details.