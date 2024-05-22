Klamath County sheriff's race shows one clear leader, with second place up in the air

Klamath County Patrol Sergeant Shane Mitchell secured a large portion of the votes, 37.53% as of Tuesday night’s preliminary results. None of the other candidates have received over 15% of the vote so far.

That means Mitchell, who is also an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes, is the clear first-place winner for the race for Klamath County Sheriff. Seven people were running to replace retiring Sheriff Chris Kaber.

Brian Bryson, an operations captain at the sheriff’s department, holds a narrow second place, with 13.72% of the vote. He’s trailed by just 73 votes by Sergeant Ryan Kaber, the son of the current sheriff.

Because the sheriff’s position is non-partisan, a candidate needs to win over 50% of the vote in the primary to avoid a runoff election in November. That means Mitchell will face one other candidate later this year, which, according to preliminary results, is Bryson.

Retiring Sheriff Chris Kaber was involved in a long fight with county commissioners over ethics and the management of his two sons, who also work at the department.

A complaint filed with the state Government Ethics Commission was dismissed last week after a nearly year-long investigation.

Ballots are still being counted, and finalizing the vote could take until June 17, according to the Klamath County clerk. If a ballot was postmarked by election day, and arrives at the county clerk’s office within seven days of the election, it will still be counted.

