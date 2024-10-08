Wed 9:25 | What is gender dysphoria and why does it matter?

Fear of the unknown is a natural response for some people when they encounter the unexplained, the unfamiliar and unknown. Introducing:

Gender Explained: A New Understanding of Identity in a Gender Creative World

Authors Diane Ehrensaft and Michelle Jurkiewicz offer deep insight into societal questions around gender dysphoria, transgender youth and the LGBTQIA+ community. Their book separates medical fact from fear-mongering falsehoods and offers answers many questions:

What should parents do if their child starts experiencing gender dysphoria?

How should schools teach young people about gender?

What is gender-affirming care? And when should an individual have access to it?

With clear, expert guidance, this book presents a safeguard against political vitriol, and offers urgent protective protocols for those who are transgender and/or nonbinary. Far more than an introduction to gender creativity, it is an invitation to develop compassion for everyone along the gender continuum.