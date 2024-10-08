© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | What is gender dysphoria and why does it matter?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 8, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
The Experiment Publishing
/
theexperimentpublishing.com

Fear of the unknown is a natural response for some people when they encounter the unexplained, the unfamiliar and unknown. Introducing:

Gender Explained: A New Understanding of Identity in a Gender Creative World

Authors Diane Ehrensaft and Michelle Jurkiewicz offer deep insight into societal questions around gender dysphoria, transgender youth and the LGBTQIA+ community. Their book separates medical fact from fear-mongering falsehoods and offers answers many questions:
What should parents do if their child starts experiencing gender dysphoria?
How should schools teach young people about gender?
What is gender-affirming care? And when should an individual have access to it?

With clear, expert guidance, this book presents a safeguard against political vitriol, and offers urgent protective protocols for those who are transgender and/or nonbinary. Far more than an introduction to gender creativity, it is an invitation to develop compassion for everyone along the gender continuum.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a multimedia certificate from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, she is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
