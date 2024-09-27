Mon 9:25 | "Life and Death of the American Worker" exposes horrors faced by immigrants in the meatpacking industry
Author Alice Driver exposes the underbelly of the meatpacking industry's abuse of poor and migrant workers in her explosive book, "Life and Death of the American Worker: The Immigrants Taking on America's Largest Meatpacking Company."
Through years of investigative reporting, Driver provides details leading up to a deadly chemical accident inside the Tyson Foods chicken processing plant and the company's coverup of the impact on employees in its wake.