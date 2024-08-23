© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Traffic engineer puts the brakes on fellow traffic engineers and what they've wrought

By Geoffrey Riley
Published August 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Traffic in Sacramento on Sept. 20, 2021.
Andrew Nixon
/
CapRadio
Traffic in Sacramento on Sept. 20, 2021.

You could easily come to the conclusion that Wes Marshall does not like traffic engineers. This is not true. In fact, Wes Marshall IS a traffic engineer, and one highly critical of the work of his profession.

He's particularly critical of the work done in the name of easing "traffic congestion," because it usually results in wider, straighter roads that people drive really fast on. And that makes them less safe, a point Marshall supports at length in the book Killed by a Traffic Engineer: Shattering the Delusion that Science Underlies our Transportation System. We hear details of his critique, and possible corrections, in Wes Marshall's visit to the JX.

Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
