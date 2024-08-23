Mon 9:25 | Traffic engineer puts the brakes on fellow traffic engineers and what they've wrought

You could easily come to the conclusion that Wes Marshall does not like traffic engineers. This is not true. In fact, Wes Marshall IS a traffic engineer, and one highly critical of the work of his profession.

He's particularly critical of the work done in the name of easing "traffic congestion," because it usually results in wider, straighter roads that people drive really fast on. And that makes them less safe, a point Marshall supports at length in the book Killed by a Traffic Engineer: Shattering the Delusion that Science Underlies our Transportation System. We hear details of his critique, and possible corrections, in Wes Marshall's visit to the JX.