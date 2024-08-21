Thu 9:40 | The timber industry's thinking on the Last Chance project

It it not unusual for the federal Bureau of Land Management to run into opposition when it proposes selling trees to be cut down and hauled away. So no one is surprised to see complaints about the Last Chance Forest Management Project, planned for BLM land North of Grants Pass in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties.

Environmental groups find plenty to dislike, including clearcuts. We heard from them in a recent interview, and now we take up the response from the timber industry.

Two guests join us from the American Forest Resource Council: Federal Timber Program Director Andy Geissler and Western Oregon Field Coordinator Corey Bingaman. BLM extended a deadline for public comment on the project to August 29th.