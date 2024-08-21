© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | The timber industry's thinking on the Last Chance project

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey RileyMike Green
Published August 21, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
BLM's "checkerboard" land ownership shows up in a map of the Last Chance project area.
Bureau of Land Management
BLM's "checkerboard" land ownership shows up in a map of the Last Chance project area.

It it not unusual for the federal Bureau of Land Management to run into opposition when it proposes selling trees to be cut down and hauled away. So no one is surprised to see complaints about the Last Chance Forest Management Project, planned for BLM land North of Grants Pass in Jackson, Josephine, and Douglas Counties.

Environmental groups find plenty to dislike, including clearcuts. We heard from them in a recent interview, and now we take up the response from the timber industry.

Two guests join us from the American Forest Resource Council: Federal Timber Program Director Andy Geissler and Western Oregon Field Coordinator Corey Bingaman. BLM extended a deadline for public comment on the project to August 29th.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
