Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | The opposition to BLM's Last Chance timber project

By Mike Green,
Angela Decker
Published August 14, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
The federal Bureau of Land Management plans a timber sale that is drawing opposition. The sale north of Grants Pass is called the "Last Chance Project."

The project would remove more than 3,400 acres of spotted owl habitat, target nearly 1,300 acres of riparian areas for logging, and allow dozens of miles of new logging roads, including through critical coho salmon habitat and old-growth stands.

KS Wild has concerns over the impact of the project on animal and fish habitat, as well as the potential increased risks of wildfire. KS Wild Conservation Director George Sexton and Attorney John Persell from Oregon Wild join the JX to offer their insights.

Mike Green
Mike Green is a host on the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning print journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
