Thu 9:40 | The opposition to BLM's Last Chance timber project

The federal Bureau of Land Management plans a timber sale that is drawing opposition. The sale north of Grants Pass is called the "Last Chance Project."

The project would remove more than 3,400 acres of spotted owl habitat, target nearly 1,300 acres of riparian areas for logging, and allow dozens of miles of new logging roads, including through critical coho salmon habitat and old-growth stands.

KS Wild has concerns over the impact of the project on animal and fish habitat, as well as the potential increased risks of wildfire. KS Wild Conservation Director George Sexton and Attorney John Persell from Oregon Wild join the JX to offer their insights.