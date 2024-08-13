Tue 9:40 | Oregon's Infrastructure Report Card
The status of Oregon's roads, bridges, energy production and drinking water are among a number of critical infrastructure items featured in a new report card for the state. A growing population and increasing commercial activity are among a number of factors testing the capacity and resilience of Oregon's aging infrastructure.
Tijerino Esquino, chair of the 2024 Report Card for Oregon's Infrastructure joins the JX to discuss the current state of critical systems.