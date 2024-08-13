© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Environment, Energy and Transportation
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Oregon's Infrastructure Report Card

By Angela Decker,
Geoffrey Riley
Published August 12, 2024 at 10:32 AM PDT
Gov. Tina Kotek said she isn’t comfortable with the state issuing $1 billion in general obligation bonds over the next eight years to pay to replace the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Flickr
Gov. Tina Kotek said she isn’t comfortable with the state issuing $1 billion in general obligation bonds over the next eight years to pay to replace the Interstate 5 bridge connecting Portland and Vancouver.

The status of Oregon's roads, bridges, energy production and drinking water are among a number of critical infrastructure items featured in a new report card for the state. A growing population and increasing commercial activity are among a number of factors testing the capacity and resilience of Oregon's aging infrastructure.

Tijerino Esquino, chair of the 2024 Report Card for Oregon's Infrastructure joins the JX to discuss the current state of critical systems.

Angela Decker
Angela Decker is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a long history as a print journalist and is a part-time poet. She's the mother of two hungry teens and too many pets.
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
