© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Conservationists continue efforts to protect the Pipe Fork area of Josephine County

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST

The area around the upper reaches of Pipe Fork Creek in Josephine County are protected by the federal Bureau of Land Management as a research natural area (RNA). It's the adjacent lands owned by the county that concern local residents and conservation groups.

The county has long considered selling timber off the land, with clearcuts a possibility. A conservation group has an offer on the table to buy the land outright, but so far Josephine County commissioners have rejected the offer as too low.

The story has dragged on for three years since the last time we took up the issue on the JX; Williams Community Forest Project board members Chas Rogers and Secretary Cheryl Bruner update their efforts.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team