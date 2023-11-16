© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media & Society
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

News highlights include VA Roseburg's new boss, Redding Water, and the Crater Lake newt

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published November 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST

Holiday festivities are starting, but people continue to make news, and JPR continues to cover it.

Our regional news reporting this week includes a chat with the recently-installed head of the federal VA Health Care facility in Roseburg, a scan for forever chemicals in Redding's water (negative), and a check-in on Humboldt County's efforts to regulate vacation rentals.

These and more are up for discussion in our regular reporting meeting, The Debrief. JPR News Director Erik Neumann presides, with reporters Roman Battaglia and Jane Vaughan.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team