Humboldt County continues work on ordinance regulating short-term rental housing

On Thursday, Humboldt County’s Planning Commission will meet to discuss ways to regulate short-term rental housing, like Airbnbs and Vrbos, in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The Planning Commission has been working on a draft of a Short-Term Rental Ordinance since September. The goals are to minimize the impacts that short-term rentals have on local housing stock and to preserve neighborhood character.

The county has been struggling with a lack of housing supply and rising costs. In public comments, residents say they’re concerned short-term rentals are negatively impacting their neighborhoods and limiting housing availability for people who live and work in the county.

"Private parties and gatherings are the main source of complaints for STRs [short-term rentals]," according to a staff report.

The ordinance proposes creating two tiers of rental units, one for renting part of a unit and one for renting the whole unit. It also includes a cap of 2% on short-term rentals that are allowed in the Humboldt Bay area. They currently occupy about 1.66% of the housing stock county-wide, according to research performed by the county's Planning and Building department.

"The Planning Commission seemed to have consensus that 2% of housing stock allotted to STRs is an appropriate amount and that no more than 2% should be allowed given the current housing stock available in Humboldt County for permanent residency," according to a staff report.

Other provisions include establishing criteria for the operation of short-term rentals, including noise and parking; a stipulation that individuals or businesses cannot own more than three parcels with short-term rental permits; and the creation of an administrative permit to authorize rentals that comply with the ordinance.

The ordinance includes proposed rules for both inland and coastal areas.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., the commissioners will discuss recent changes that have been made to the proposed ordinance, including rules regarding violations and private gatherings and parties.

In past public comments, some residents have expressed support for short-term rentals, saying they offer a variety of benefits to the county's economy and community.

A 2023 report by the economic advisory firm Oxford Economics found that short-term vacation rentals had a minimal impact on U.S. housing prices and rents between 2014 and 2021. Rather, changes in economic factors, like unemployment and income levels, contributed to that growth.

"Over-regulating STVRs [short-term vacation rentals] could harm local economies, reducing visitor spending and limiting tourism income," the report reads. "Finding a balance between STVR regulation and economic vibrancy while addressing housing concerns is crucial."

The final ordinance must still be adopted by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors.