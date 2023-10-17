© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | 'Psychohistorian' looks at terrible human behavior, and how we recover from it

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton has spent much of his life studying why people do awful things to each other. And it's an entry-and-exit study, taking in why things get awful, and how people survive and recover when the worst is over.

At age 97, there's been a lot of awful in Lifton's lifetime, and it obviously continues today. He comes at the issue again in a recent book, Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The author shares his observations with us in an extended interview.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team