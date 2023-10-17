Wed 9:25 | 'Psychohistorian' looks at terrible human behavior, and how we recover from it
Psychiatrist Robert Jay Lifton has spent much of his life studying why people do awful things to each other. And it's an entry-and-exit study, taking in why things get awful, and how people survive and recover when the worst is over.
At age 97, there's been a lot of awful in Lifton's lifetime, and it obviously continues today. He comes at the issue again in a recent book, Surviving Our Catastrophes: Resilience and Renewal from Hiroshima to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The author shares his observations with us in an extended interview.