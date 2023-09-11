© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Rogue Valley wines win the gold (and other colors) in Oregon Wine Competition

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The home team did very well in the recent 2023 Oregon Wine Competition. The event, held as part of the Oregon Wine Experience in Medford in the middle of August, put many of the awards in the hands of Rogue Valley wineries. Out of nearly 400 wines from around the state, Rogue Valley wines took two of three Best of Show awards and four of six Best in Class.

The area's various winemakers support each other through the Rogue Valley Vintners organization. Gina Bianco is the Executive Director, and our guide to the pile of awards won by the local wines.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
