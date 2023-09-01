Labor Day | Holiday special: 'The Beauty of What Remains'

Labor Day is about celebrating laborers, AND giving them the day off. We join the celebration by giving the JX crew a rest for the day. We return to a previous episode from the Exchange vault, and a profound one.

Rabbi Steve Leder paid us a visit in 2021 to talk about the end of life, which he has seen many times in many people. Most of us avoid discussions of death, but they are unavoidable for people approaching the end.

We get a distillation of their reflections in Steve Leder's book The Beauty of What Remains, and in this interview about the book.