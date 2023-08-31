Fri 9:25 | Expert on healthy aging visits the latest installment of My Better Half

We may have a "golden years" mindset about retirement, but our bodies can have other ideas. Wishful thinking still has to live in the real world, and aging presents some challenges. Dr. Rosanne Leipzig has long been a proponent of healthy aging, and lays out the course anew, in her book Honest Aging: An Insider's Guide to the Second Half of Life.

Vanessa Finney interviews Leipzig in the latest installment of My Better Half, catching up with advice on balancing dreams with reality.

