Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Expert on healthy aging visits the latest installment of My Better Half

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 31, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

We may have a "golden years" mindset about retirement, but our bodies can have other ideas. Wishful thinking still has to live in the real world, and aging presents some challenges. Dr. Rosanne Leipzig has long been a proponent of healthy aging, and lays out the course anew, in her book Honest Aging: An Insider's Guide to the Second Half of Life.

Vanessa Finney interviews Leipzig in the latest installment of My Better Half, catching up with advice on balancing dreams with reality.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
