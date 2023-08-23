© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Southern Oregon hospice leader talks about care at the end of life

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT

It may not be pleasant, but it may be necessary to think about your last days on Earth. Because your mind and body may not reach the finish line together, and you can plan now for how you want to be treated (or not treated) as the end approaches.

Dwight Wilson thinks about this kind of thing all the time, because he's a medical professional and the Executive Director of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice. SOFOH runs Celia's House in Medford, a center for end-of-life care that has helped more than 500 people live out their final days.

Dwight Wilson visits to talk about the work at Celia's House, and offer a wider view of the state of the art in care for dying people.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team