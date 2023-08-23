Thu 9 AM | Southern Oregon hospice leader talks about care at the end of life

It may not be pleasant, but it may be necessary to think about your last days on Earth. Because your mind and body may not reach the finish line together, and you can plan now for how you want to be treated (or not treated) as the end approaches.

Dwight Wilson thinks about this kind of thing all the time, because he's a medical professional and the Executive Director of Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice. SOFOH runs Celia's House in Medford, a center for end-of-life care that has helped more than 500 people live out their final days.

Dwight Wilson visits to talk about the work at Celia's House, and offer a wider view of the state of the art in care for dying people.

