The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | What it takes to get started pulling electricity from the sky

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The recent heat wave reminded us of the power of the sun. Its energy can roast us, but it can also power our homes and offices. Solar panels are common on buildings in our time, but plenty of people still have questions about what it takes to get solar installed and operating.

We turn to SaveOnEnergy for some help there. The company is familiar with energy of many kinds, in many places across the country. Hannah Hilson talks to us about basic options in getting into solar energy, and incentives that can be found in our region.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
