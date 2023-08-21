Tue 9:25 | The tireless work of promoting the growth of native plants

Around this time of year, gardeners may be celebrating the abundance of their gardens, while cursing the plants that showed up uninvited. There's a good chance that both groups, the desirables and the weeds, are not native to our region. There is a constant drumbeat of advice to plant native plants and rip out the invasive species, and we go right to the source for some tips.

The Native Plant Society of Oregon provides a wealth of information and research into native plants, and holds regular programs to get more people involved in promoting the growth of native plants. Rachel Werling, who works for Oregon State University Extension Service, is our guide to the land of natural flora.